|
|
DERK ELIZABETH "BETTY"
Peacefully, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, surrounded by family, Elizabeth "Betty" Derk, age 93, of Ross Township; beloved wife of the late Leo P. Derk; beloved mother of Leo J. Derk of West View, Ruth Ann Crawford (and her husband Daniel D.) of Gibsonia, Mark E. (and his wife Cynthia) of Avalon, David G. Derk (and his wife Ragini) of Pine Twp.; grandmother of Taylor and Hannah Derk. Preceded in death by sister, Ruth Kuhn; and brothers, Joseph, Leroy, Regis and N. Michael Markl. Friends received Wednesday from 2 till 8 p.m. on at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue in Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 45 N. Sprague Ave., Bellevue. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of New Hope, where she called "Home". In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019