POTTS ELIZABETH EILEEN "BETTY"
Age 91, of Wexford, PA, formerly of Weirton, WV, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital, in McCandless Twp., PA. Born March 25, 1928 in Wheeling, WV, she was the daughter of the late Frank J. Philipps and Gertrude Whitmore Philipps. In her early years, Betty worked as an operator at a local telephone company. Eventually she became employed as a teacher's aide at Millsop Elementary School in Weirton, WV, where she also accompanied the music program. She also served as an organist at St. Paul's Church in Weirton. Betty was beloved by all and made friends everywhere she traveled throughout her life. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Kathleen (John) Spencer of Cranberry Twp., PA, Barbara (John) McGee of Columbia, SC, Michael (Phyllis) Lafferty of Milford, MI, Timothy Lafferty of Raleigh, NC, and Daniel (Eileen) Lafferty of St. Louis, MO; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her extended family and friends, Sandy and George Zanos, Bill and Kathy Wolfe, Susan Ajamian, and Jimmy Dayoub; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Philipps; her first husband, William Lafferty; her second husband, Fletcher Potts; her third husband, Curtis Lemley, and her stepdaughter, Debbie Howell. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Victory Family Church, 21150 Route 19, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's honor to the Kingdom Builder's Fund at Victory Family Church. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./ PO Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.