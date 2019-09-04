|
|
GLENN ELIZABETH ESTHER (ROBERTS)
Age 90, of Swissvale, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Monroeville rehab and wellness, in Monroeville. She was born January 5, 1929 in Monongahela, PA, a daughter of the late Arthur, Sr. and Kathleen Helliar Roberts. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George D.; a son, Donald J. Glenn; and a brother, Arthur Roberts, Jr. Betty is survived by her children, David Glenn (Joan), and Karen Holler (Rob); grandchildren, Robert Holler, Brody, Derrick and Kaitlyn Glenn; great-grandchildren, Madyson and Robbie Holler. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Betty was a longtime member of the Swissvale Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed being a special grandma and loving great-grandma. Friends received Thursday only from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale where a service will be held on Friday morning at 10a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019