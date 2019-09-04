Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
ELIZABETH ESTHER (ROBERTS) GLENN


1929 - 2019
ELIZABETH ESTHER (ROBERTS) GLENN Obituary
GLENN ELIZABETH ESTHER (ROBERTS)

Age 90, of Swissvale, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Monroeville rehab and wellness, in Monroeville. She was born January 5, 1929 in Monongahela, PA, a daughter of the late Arthur, Sr. and Kathleen Helliar Roberts. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George D.; a son, Donald J. Glenn; and a brother, Arthur Roberts, Jr.  Betty is survived by her children, David Glenn (Joan), and Karen Holler (Rob); grandchildren, Robert Holler, Brody, Derrick and Kaitlyn Glenn; great-grandchildren, Madyson and Robbie Holler.  Also survived by many nieces and nephews.  Betty was a longtime member of the Swissvale Presbyterian Church.  She enjoyed being a special grandma and loving great-grandma.  Friends received Thursday only from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street,  Swissvale where a service will be held on Friday morning at 10a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
