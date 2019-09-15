Home

Age 94, of Valencia, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Elizabeth loved church, music, and bookkeeping. She belonged to Homemakers and Card Club. She and her husband enjoyed hosting large extended family picnics for every holiday. Their home was always a family gathering point. Above all, Elizabeth loved her family. Surviving are her sons, Kenneth (the late Janet) Ott, Roy "Chip" (Faith) Ott, and Donald (Dawn) Ott. Also survived by her eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy W. Ott, who died on April 12, 2017. Friends will be received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. A service will be held in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3832 Gibsonia Rd., Gibsonia, PA 15044 on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Please meet at the church. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
