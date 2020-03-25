ELIZABETH "LIZ" FORD

Of East Pittsburgh, age 93, on Monday, March 23, 2020. Liz was the wife of the late Joseph Marchitello and, after his death, married the late Thomas Ford. She is survived by her brother, Bill Bargas of Forest Hills and many nieces and nephews. Liz was preceded in death by her sister, Mary (surviving spouse, Tony) Costa, and her brothers, Kosti "Gus" (surviving spouse, Demetra, "Toula"), Nick, Manuel, Steve (surviving spouse, Mary). Her visitation and service will be private to her immediate family and she will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
