ARNOLD ELIZABETH FRANCES (LICHAUER)
Age 96, on Monday, January 27, 2020, of Whitehall, formerly of Clairton. Wife of the late Ralph D. Arnold; mother of Victoria (Rich) Scholl, Les and Denny Arnold, the late David Arnold and Trudy Lipke; grandmother of Sarah Scholl, Anne Miranda, Craig and Chris Arnold, Jill Narcisi, Michael Arnold and Scott and John Lipke; daughter of the late Albert and Gertrude Boyle Lichauer; predeceased by her sister, Gladys Sandstrom. There will be no visitation and services are private. Arrangements made by the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020