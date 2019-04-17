|
|
OLUJICH ELIZABETH FRANCES
Age 87, of Woodridge, IL, formerly of Shaler Twp. and Ambridge, on April 8, 2019. Wife of the late John; mother of Michele Czupowski (Rich) and Anita Dempsey (Joseph); grandmother of Rich (Shannon), Michael (Megan), Miranda, Danica, and Kieran; great-grandmother of Payton, Reagan, and Austin; daughter of the late Matt J. and Elizabeth Witkowski; sister of Lois Kaufman and Matthew J. Witkowski, Jr. (Judy). Visitation Mon. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Tues. 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, Millvale. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019