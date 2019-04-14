LOUIS ELIZABETH G. "BETTY"

Age 98, of Longwood at Oakmont, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born in Oxford, PA on July 9, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Mabel Grim; beloved wife of the late Kenneth Louis Sr.; mother of Nancy Kindig and Kenneth (Barbara) Louis, Jr.; grandmother of six; great-grandmother of 16; great-great-grandmother of one; sister of the late June Renville and Helen Baker. Betty was a graduate of Bucknell University, retiring from Allegheny County as a Public Health Nurse. She proudly served our country during World War II as a Nurse. Betty was a member of South Avenue Presbyterian Church. Services and interment will be private for the family. Arrangements by BURKET - TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.