Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH LOUIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH G. "BETTY" LOUIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELIZABETH G. "BETTY" LOUIS Obituary
LOUIS ELIZABETH G. "BETTY"

Age 98, of Longwood at Oakmont, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.  Born in Oxford, PA on July 9, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Mabel Grim; beloved wife of the late Kenneth Louis Sr.; mother of Nancy Kindig and Kenneth (Barbara) Louis, Jr.; grandmother of six; great-grandmother of 16; great-great-grandmother of one; sister of the late June Renville and Helen Baker. Betty was a graduate of Bucknell University, retiring from Allegheny County as a Public Health Nurse.  She proudly served our country during World War II as a Nurse.  Betty was a member of South Avenue Presbyterian Church.  Services and interment will be private for the family.  Arrangements by BURKET - TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now