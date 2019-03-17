GORSIC ELIZABETH "BETTY"

Safely Home. Age 94, resident of Bethel Park until 2013. Betty lived a vibrant life and was a faithful servant of the Lord. Of her many activities, she loved singing in the Resurrection Choir and being a member of Christian Mothers at St. Valentine's Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Betty was an animal lover and cared for many adopted pets throughout her life. She had a contagious smile and enjoyed life to the fullest. Her generosity, positive spirit, and many selfless acts of love were felt by all who knew her and will be sorely missed. She was the daughter of Clara and Charles Stieving. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Gorsic; loving mother to Carole (late Carmen) Sarnicola of Monroeville, Toni (Dan) Mundy of Coraopolis, Berni (Bill) Bader of Beverly, Ohio, and Joseph (Linda) Gorsic of West Newton; beloved grandmother of Christa (Brian) Dooley of North Carolina, Jeff (Meghan) Bader of South Park, Charisse (Nick) Oto of Level Green, and Christina Hamilton of West Newton; she had six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. We are forever grateful for the loving care provided by eldest daughter, Carole, Heartland Hospice, and the many dedicated caretakers at Golden Heights Personal Care Home in Penn Township. Our mother's wishes were honored through no visitation and private burial. Betty was a perfect example of God's Love. She will be laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to the Kidney Foundation, American Diabetes Association, or the Humane Animal Rescue. Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park.

henneyfuneralhome.com