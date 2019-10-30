|
|
GUMASH ELIZABETH
Peacefully, with loving family by her side on Monday, October 28, 2019, Elizabeth Gumash, age 60, of McCandless Twp. Born April 1, 1959 in Barberton, OH to the late Charles and Janis (Woodruff) Haag. Beloved wife of 28 years to Robert Gumash; loving mother of Meredith Gumash of Providence, RI and Christopher Gumash of McCandless; treasured sister of Rebecca (Bradley) Veres of OH, Barbara (Martin) Klein of OH, and Robert (Debra) Haag of AZ; dearest aunt of Sarah and Mark Klein and Erin Donaldson. Beth graduated from Bowling Green State University in OH and was a respected Speech Language Pathologist at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless. She cared deeply about the patients she helped throughout the years. She also had a passion for her family and friends and cared immensely about animal welfare. We were on quite a journey as Beth fought breast cancer for the last 20 years. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her for her vigilance and tenacity in this hard fought battle. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237 where a blessing service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Metavivor- Metastatic Breast Cancer Research (www.metavivor.org), Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT, or Animal Friends, Pgh. The family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses, and all the support at Magee-Womens Hospital, Shadyside Hospital, and particularly Passavant Hospital and the Cancer Center, and Family Hospice where Beth received caring and loving treatment. We are also thankful for the generous support we received from friends and family during these difficult times. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019