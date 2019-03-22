Home

ELIZABETH H. COWEN

ELIZABETH H. COWEN Obituary
COWEN ELIZABETH H.

Age 78, of Plum Boro, on Monday, March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of 54 years of John E. Cowen. Liz is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Donald Albitz; nephew, John Albitz; niece, Beth Albitz and "the kid" Gigi Snodgrass. She was preceded in death by parents, John Samuel and Blanch Elizabeth Hunziker. Family and friends will be received from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville, (412-856-4747). There will be no visitation on Monday, March 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. Martin's Anglican Church. Interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin's Anglican Church, 418 Beatty Rd., Monroeville, PA 15146. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
