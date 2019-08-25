Home

Age 90, formerly of Elliott, passed on Thursday, August 22, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late Charles; loving mother of Linda Szoszorek (Jack) and Diane Crothers (Richard); grandmother of Christine Crothers. Family will receive friends 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. SUNDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where transfer prayers are offered 9:30 a.m. MONDAY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Malachy Church.  Interment in St. Martin Cemetery, Elliott. mcdermottfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
