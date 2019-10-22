Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 87, of Scott Twp., on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter "Lud" Yaworski; daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Multunas) Lawrence; loving mother of Arian (Jane Anne) Yaworski, Christine (Joe) Censullo, Debbie (Kevin) Rozsa and Dan Yaworski; grandmother of Stephanie, Nicole, Nicholas, Kathryn, Joseph, Ethan and Cameron. Betty lived her life large and stylishly. Always known for her over the top wardrobe and meals. She was a talented seamstress who had many people from all over coming to her from around Pittsburgh seeking her advice and style. The family would like to thank Asbury Place, especially Tamie Seskey, for all the care shown to her during her stay. Friends welcome WEDNESDAY 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Parastas Prayers at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Service 12:00 p.m. THURSDAY in Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church, Carnegie. Burial to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church Att: Icon Restoration Fund, 214 Mansfield Blvd., Carnegie, PA 15106. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
