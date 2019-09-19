Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
ELIZABETH "BETTY" HALERZ

ELIZABETH "BETTY" HALERZ Obituary
HALERZ ELIZABETH "BETTY"

Age 92, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Gallitzin, PA, peacefully embarked on her next adventure on September 17, 2019. She is survived by her beloved children, Elaine (the late Joe) Najowicz, Tom (Donna), Marge Halerz-Pro; grandchildren, Tony (Patti), Stephanie (Tim), Shawn (Lisa), Donette, Tommy, Tyler, Matt (Cathy), and Heather (Nick); 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan, Beverly, and Carol; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Steve E. Halerz; and sisters, Thelma and Marilyn. Betty's family was her life, and she loved vacations and Bingo. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 20, 10 a.m., at Nativity Catholic Church, South Park. Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
