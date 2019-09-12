Home

Age 85, of Monroeville, passed away on September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Michael Halgas; loving sister of Joan (Joseph) Kotvas; also survived by her nieces and nephews, Linda Beth (Jeff), Alex, Chantelle (Ian), Britt (Katie), Tanya, and Billy; sister-in-law, Maureen Sekercak; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Agnes (Katus) Sekercak; brother, Frank Sekercak; and sister, Marie Andrascik. Betty Ann worked for Westinghouse Research as a lab technician for over 44 years, and was proud to achieve a US patent. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and always looked forward to trips to the casino. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Colman Church. (Everyone please meet at church). Private burial at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
