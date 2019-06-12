RICKETTS ELIZABETH "TOOTIE" HANLON

Age 89, of Scott Township peacefully passed away along with family by her side on June 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul H. Ricketts, loving mother of two daughters, Carol (Marty) Koprivnikar and Cindy (Mark) Petrillo, grandmother of three, Aubrey Tissue, Chad Petrillo and Blake (Russell). Great grandmother to her beloved Grady James Tissue, Roman and Jacoby. "Tootie" was preceded in death by her dear parents James and Kathryn (Eisengart) Hanlon, grandson, Jason Koprivnikar, sisters, Patricia Planitzer and Shirley (Carl) Kreisel and sister-in-law Ruth Miller. "Tootie" is survived by her brother-in-law Russell Miller and several nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 430 Washington Road, Bridgeville, (412) 221-3800. Family and friends are welcome, Thursday, June 13, 2019, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Services on Friday, June 14, 2019, 10 a.m. Intombment will take place at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.