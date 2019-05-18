Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH HERR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH (CLAYPOOLE) HERR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELIZABETH (CLAYPOOLE) HERR Obituary
HERR ELIZABETH (CLAYPOOLE)

Age 91, of Wilkins Township, passed peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. Loving wife of the late Raymond L. Herr; beloved daughter of Ronald S. and Margaret (Semple) Claypoole; cherished mother of Linda H. (James) Slomer, Ronald (Sally), R. Davis (Sarah), Sandra (Michael) Lehmann and Randall Herr; adoring grandmother of Brian, Lindsay, Stephen, Micah, Nathan, Christina, Katherine, Elizabeth, Elliott and Scott; treasured great-grandmother of six. Memorial service held privately per Betsy's request. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Second United Presbyterian Church of Wilkinsburg, 300 Hay Street, Pittsburgh, PA. 15221. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.,

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now