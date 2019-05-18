|
HERR ELIZABETH (CLAYPOOLE)
Age 91, of Wilkins Township, passed peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. Loving wife of the late Raymond L. Herr; beloved daughter of Ronald S. and Margaret (Semple) Claypoole; cherished mother of Linda H. (James) Slomer, Ronald (Sally), R. Davis (Sarah), Sandra (Michael) Lehmann and Randall Herr; adoring grandmother of Brian, Lindsay, Stephen, Micah, Nathan, Christina, Katherine, Elizabeth, Elliott and Scott; treasured great-grandmother of six. Memorial service held privately per Betsy's request. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Second United Presbyterian Church of Wilkinsburg, 300 Hay Street, Pittsburgh, PA. 15221. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.,
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 18, 2019