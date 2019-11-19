|
|
HOCK ELIZABETH
On Saturday, November 16, 2019 of South Side. Wife of the late James Hock. Daughter of the late Casmier and Anna Szymkowiak. Sister of Patricia Sukits, the late Frank, Harry, Sylvester, Bernard, Edward Szymkowiak and Loretta Priore. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at St. Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at [email protected] in honor of Elizabeth Hock.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019