HOPTA ELIZABETH

Age 95, of North Braddock, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, with her devoted family by her side, Elizabeth "Betty" Yanchik Hopta of North Braddock entered life eternal. She was born on December 18, 1923, to the late Michael and Mary Tomcho Yanchik. Beside her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Hopta on May 28, 1972. She is survived by her loving children, Carol Whigham (late William) and twins, John Hopta and Janet (Alan) Kondas; nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Beside her parents, husband, and son-in-law, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary and Ann Yanchik and an infant brother, Michael Yanchik. Calling hours with the family will be on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. in the SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., (412-271-1361), 534 Jones Avenue, North Braddock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Brinton Road, Braddock Hills, with Reverend Thomas J. Burke, celebrant. Interment will be next to her husband, in Monongahela Cemetery, North Braddock. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses, and Staff at UPMC Shadyside, UPMC East, Monroeville and Life Care Hospital, Wilkinsburg for the excellent treatment and care that their mother received.