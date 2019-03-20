Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schleifer Funeral Chapel Inc
534 Jones Ave
Braddock, PA 15104-2419
(412) 271-1361
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schleifer Funeral Chapel Inc
534 Jones Ave
Braddock, PA 15104-2419
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH HOPTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH HOPTA


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ELIZABETH HOPTA Obituary
HOPTA ELIZABETH

Age 95, of North Braddock, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, with her devoted family by her side, Elizabeth "Betty" Yanchik Hopta of North Braddock entered life eternal. She was born on December 18, 1923, to the late Michael and Mary Tomcho Yanchik. Beside her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Hopta on May 28, 1972. She is survived by her loving children, Carol Whigham (late William) and twins, John Hopta and Janet (Alan) Kondas; nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Beside her parents, husband, and son-in-law, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary and Ann Yanchik and an infant brother, Michael Yanchik. Calling hours with the family will be on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. in the SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., (412-271-1361), 534 Jones Avenue, North Braddock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Brinton Road, Braddock Hills, with Reverend Thomas J. Burke, celebrant. Interment will be next to her husband, in Monongahela Cemetery, North Braddock. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses, and Staff at UPMC Shadyside, UPMC East, Monroeville and Life Care Hospital, Wilkinsburg for the excellent treatment and care that their mother received.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now