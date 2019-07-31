Home

POWERED BY

Services
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
Oakmont, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH EILER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH J. (ANTAL) EILER


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH J. (ANTAL) EILER Obituary
EILER ELIZABETH J. (ANTAL)

On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, age 90, passed away peacefully at her residence in Oakmont.  Beloved Daughter of the late Paul J. and Mary J. (Yearn) Antal, Betty was born November 19, 1928 in Verona and lived most of her life inVerona and Oakmont.  Mother of Karen L. (David) Bogan and James A. (Poppy) Eiler, Jr.; grandmother of Ann E. (Rush) Hodgin, Mara  A. Visaya-Loub and Jaime L. (Michael) Bockoven; proud great-grandmother of seven great-grandsons, Rush, David, Nathaniel, Nicholas, Michael, Aidan and Daniel.  Beloved Ex-Wife of the late James "Red" A. Eiler :).  Sister of John "Jack" (Marlane) Antal, Thomas "Tom" (Betty Jane) Antal, the late Mary Ellen "Bunny" (surviving spouse Richard "Dick") Ogden, and the late Margaret "Peggy" (late John) Nelson.  Family and friends will be received on Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave.,Oakmont, PA 15139. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, 10:30 a.m., in St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Oakmont. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Verona.  In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 387 Maryland Avenue, Oakmont, PA 15139 or to Riverview Community Action Corporation (RCAC), 501 Second Street, P.O. Box 437, Oakmont, PA  15139.  The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the caregivers from Home Instead, Oakmont, and to Family Hospice, Pittsburgh.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now