EILER ELIZABETH J. (ANTAL)
On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, age 90, passed away peacefully at her residence in Oakmont. Beloved Daughter of the late Paul J. and Mary J. (Yearn) Antal, Betty was born November 19, 1928 in Verona and lived most of her life inVerona and Oakmont. Mother of Karen L. (David) Bogan and James A. (Poppy) Eiler, Jr.; grandmother of Ann E. (Rush) Hodgin, Mara A. Visaya-Loub and Jaime L. (Michael) Bockoven; proud great-grandmother of seven great-grandsons, Rush, David, Nathaniel, Nicholas, Michael, Aidan and Daniel. Beloved Ex-Wife of the late James "Red" A. Eiler :). Sister of John "Jack" (Marlane) Antal, Thomas "Tom" (Betty Jane) Antal, the late Mary Ellen "Bunny" (surviving spouse Richard "Dick") Ogden, and the late Margaret "Peggy" (late John) Nelson. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave.,Oakmont, PA 15139. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, 10:30 a.m., in St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Oakmont. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Verona. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 387 Maryland Avenue, Oakmont, PA 15139 or to Riverview Community Action Corporation (RCAC), 501 Second Street, P.O. Box 437, Oakmont, PA 15139. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the caregivers from Home Instead, Oakmont, and to Family Hospice, Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019