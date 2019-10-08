Home

POWERED BY

Services
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home - Beallsville
2830 Main Street Rt. 40
Beallsville, PA 15313
(724) 632-5454
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home - Beallsville
2830 Main Street Rt. 40
Beallsville, PA 15313
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home - Beallsville
2830 Main Street Rt. 40
Beallsville, PA 15313
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 PM
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home - Beallsville
2830 Main Street Rt. 40
Beallsville, PA 15313
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
530 Center Church Road
McMurray, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH HUFFMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH J. "BETTY JANE" HUFFMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH J. "BETTY JANE" HUFFMAN Obituary
HUFFMAN ELIZABETH J. "BETTY JANE"

Age 73, of Nottingham Township, passed away at home on October 5, 2019, as a result of complications from a fall on July 21. Born on February 6, 1946 in Daisytown, to George and Helen Krilosky, she was married to Henry A. Huffman for 52 years. She is survived by their sons, Jason (Karena) and Nathan; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Joyce Huffman; nieces, Kathy Lutes, Laura Bell, Jonetta Santos, Lori Shahan, and Betty Joyce Lowenhaupt; and nephews, Danny Krilosky and Rob Huffman. Deceased in addition to her parents are her sister, Marlene Lutes (John); sister-in-law, Betty Nash Huffman; beloved Aunt, Margaret and Uncle, Steve Settie. A 1963 graduate of California Area High School, she worked at Penney's regional office in Castle Shannon before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1968. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in McMurray for more than 30 years where she assisted with the children's choir. She was a past President of the Borland Manor Elementary PTA in the Canon McMillan School District. In the late 1990's with the late Debby Gilbert, she started a Friday morning women's Bible study group that continues. The day before passing, her sisters in Christ met around her bed to sing, pray and bless her on her way. For the last ten years she has served as a volunteer chaplain at the Allegheny County Jail, climbing into her scooter on Saturdays to visit the women of her assigned pod. She was blessed to have relapsing-remitting MS for almost 35 years which permitted her during her mostly good days to pursue interests liking birding, writing poetry, fishing, riding horses along the beaches of Jamaica, dancing to "oldies" going to bargain matinees, visiting her Hungarian grandparents' village and finding a second cousin, and dining out with family and friends. A favorite pastime was putting the top down on their Miata and exploring back roads in pursuit of new places to buy a strawberry sundae. Whatever the day presented, her top earthly priority was her family. As her family's executive producer, she made it possible for her husband to carry out his responsibilities as an educator without any worry for the daily functioning of the family. And, she did it with unconditional love. Friends will be received Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main St. Beallsville, PA 15313 where a brief prayer service will be held at 9 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 530 Center Church Rd., McMurray, PA 15317 on Saturday, October 12 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Erwin Kerr officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Foundation of HOPE, 950 Second Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219; Trinity United Methodist Church; or the Pittsburgh Chapter of the MS Society, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105 Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now