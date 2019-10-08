|
HUFFMAN ELIZABETH J. "BETTY JANE"
Age 73, of Nottingham Township, passed away at home on October 5, 2019, as a result of complications from a fall on July 21. Born on February 6, 1946 in Daisytown, to George and Helen Krilosky, she was married to Henry A. Huffman for 52 years. She is survived by their sons, Jason (Karena) and Nathan; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Joyce Huffman; nieces, Kathy Lutes, Laura Bell, Jonetta Santos, Lori Shahan, and Betty Joyce Lowenhaupt; and nephews, Danny Krilosky and Rob Huffman. Deceased in addition to her parents are her sister, Marlene Lutes (John); sister-in-law, Betty Nash Huffman; beloved Aunt, Margaret and Uncle, Steve Settie. A 1963 graduate of California Area High School, she worked at Penney's regional office in Castle Shannon before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1968. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in McMurray for more than 30 years where she assisted with the children's choir. She was a past President of the Borland Manor Elementary PTA in the Canon McMillan School District. In the late 1990's with the late Debby Gilbert, she started a Friday morning women's Bible study group that continues. The day before passing, her sisters in Christ met around her bed to sing, pray and bless her on her way. For the last ten years she has served as a volunteer chaplain at the Allegheny County Jail, climbing into her scooter on Saturdays to visit the women of her assigned pod. She was blessed to have relapsing-remitting MS for almost 35 years which permitted her during her mostly good days to pursue interests liking birding, writing poetry, fishing, riding horses along the beaches of Jamaica, dancing to "oldies" going to bargain matinees, visiting her Hungarian grandparents' village and finding a second cousin, and dining out with family and friends. A favorite pastime was putting the top down on their Miata and exploring back roads in pursuit of new places to buy a strawberry sundae. Whatever the day presented, her top earthly priority was her family. As her family's executive producer, she made it possible for her husband to carry out his responsibilities as an educator without any worry for the daily functioning of the family. And, she did it with unconditional love. Friends will be received Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main St. Beallsville, PA 15313 where a brief prayer service will be held at 9 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 530 Center Church Rd., McMurray, PA 15317 on Saturday, October 12 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Erwin Kerr officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Foundation of HOPE, 950 Second Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219; Trinity United Methodist Church; or the Pittsburgh Chapter of the MS Society, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105 Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.