|
|
LOWDER ELIZABETH J. "BETTY"
Age 92, of Carnegie, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019; sister of Eileen (Robert) Craig, and the late Patrick (living Dolores) and Leo Lowder; she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call to call from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, PA. Blessing Service and Interment Private. Elizabeth's niece, Susan would like to thank the staff at Manor Care, Greentree for the compassionate care that she received.
leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019