MORGAN ELIZABETH J. "LIZA"
Age 71, of Bloomfield, on September 8, 2019. Survived by her loving husband, Jack Morgan; beloved mother of Norman Charlton, Jr. (Shari), the late Heather Battocchi and Rachel Charlton; grandmother of Rachael and Robert Battocchi. Sister of Vito Machi, Jr. (Judy), Claudia Smith, Robyn Milyak (Tom); aunt of numerous nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her loving parents, Vito and Lillian Grace Machi of Stanton Heights. Per the family's request, services will be private. Professional services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville. www.dalessandroltd.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019