Home

POWERED BY

Services
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH MORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH J. "LIZA" MORGAN


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH J. "LIZA" MORGAN Obituary
MORGAN ELIZABETH J. "LIZA"

Age 71, of Bloomfield, on September 8, 2019. Survived by her loving husband, Jack Morgan; beloved mother of Norman Charlton, Jr. (Shari), the late Heather Battocchi and Rachel Charlton; grandmother of Rachael and Robert Battocchi. Sister of Vito Machi, Jr. (Judy), Claudia Smith, Robyn Milyak (Tom); aunt of numerous nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her loving parents, Vito and Lillian Grace Machi of Stanton Heights. Per the family's request, services will be private. Professional services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville. www.dalessandroltd.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now