SCOTT ELIZABETH J. "BETTY" (HOUGH)

Age 85, of Elizabeth, PA, passed away on June 22, 2019. Her partner, Charles Huffman; her children; best friend, Joyce Evans; and the OSTPA Hospice group, lovingly cared for her at home through her final week. She was born in Clairton, PA on August 5, 1933 to the late Henry and Bertha Moore Hough. She was preceded in death by former husband, Alexander T. Scott, and all her siblings. She is survived by her partner of 14 years, Charles Huffman of Elizabeth, PA; her three children, Perry Spires (Debbie Snyder), Louise Bagwell-Robinson (Charles Bagwell, MD) both from Richmond, VA and her son, Thomas Henry Scott (Elaine Hubbard) from Columbus, GA and her son-in-law, James Robinson (Sharon) of Hurricane, WV. Betty was blessed with four outstanding grandchildren, Perry Spires, "PJ" (Melanie) of Mt. Pleasant, Emily Gigliotti (Nathan) of Everson, PA, Amy Robinson Alphin (Thomas) of Seattle, WA and Laura Robinson of Richmond, VA. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Owen and Lily Spires, Amelia, Olivia, and Julia Gigliotti, James Robinson, II, and Henry Alphin. Betty was one extremely hardworking woman! She had owned and operated two different businesses, Chili's Place in Monongahela and MMM Goodies, Homemade Baked Goods. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, making crafts, and was an AVID Longaberger Basket collector. She also worked for decades as a cook at Falk School at the University of Pittsburgh. She loved cooking for the children and repeatedly told stories about them and became very close with many of the families. Betty taught her family, not only the love for Kennywood Park, where her grandfather used to run the pony track, but also the love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. She was a season ticket holder for 25 years. Betty's family will receive guests at S.M. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 432 N. 6th St., Clairton, PA 15025 at 4:00 on Tuesday, June 25. A service will follow in their chapel at 5:00. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.finneyfuneralhome.com.