ELIZABETH J. VULAKOVICH

ELIZABETH J. VULAKOVICH Obituary
VULAKOVICH ELIZABETH J.

Age 92, of Etna, on Mar. 6, 2019. Wife of the late Rudolph P. Vulakovich, Sr; mother of Randy (Bobbie) Vulakovich, Deborah Ann Vulakovich and Thomas J. Vulakovich (Lisa); sister of Nancy Klinefelter (Robert) and the late Margaret Blake, Eleanor Kreeger, Joanne Dunlap and Bernard Tierney; daughter of the late Alexander and Dorothy Tierney; step-daughter of the late Robert Dunlap; grandmother of Stacy Lynn Vulakovich, Randy P. Vulakovich, Maura Vulakovich and Bret Vulakovich; great-grandmother of Tyler Vulakovich, Emmy Vulakovich and Drew Vulakovich. Visitation Thurs. and Fri. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME., 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Sat. 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Deborah to help with funeral expenses. Please visit us at www.neelyfuneralhome.com


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
