HARTZ ELIZABETH JANE

Age 97, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2109. Elizabeth was the daughter of the late George Ziefel and Margaret Dooley. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph A. Hartz, (Professor Emeritus, Robert Morris University). She is survived by three children, Cynthia Scott, M.D. (Bridgeville), Paul Hartz (Massapequa, NY) and David Hartz, RN, (Moon Township); nine blessed grandchildren, Jason Soloff, Adam Soloff, Mark Soloff, Jo Elizabeth Hartz, Bridgette Hartz, Juliette Hartz, Zachary Hartz, Taylor Hartz, and Joshua Hartz; six great-grandchildren. She earned her Pediatric Nurse Practitioner degree from University of Pittsburgh and retired as a City of Pittsburgh School Nurse. She was an accomplished artist and active member of St. Mary Church (Cecil PA) and beloved by a large family and multitude of friends. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 430 Washington Road, Bridgeville, 15017, (412) 221-3800. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 5-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Thursday morning, July 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Parish, 10 St. Mary's Lane, Cecil, PA 15321 followed by interment at Holy Souls Cemetery, 4772 Campbell's Run Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Washington City Mission, 84 W. Wheeling Street, Washington, PA. 15301. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.