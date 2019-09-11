Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverview Presbyterian Church
3505 Perrysville Ave.
MCGONIGLE ELIZABETH JANE

Age 89, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert McGonigle; loving mother of Erin McGonigle Brammer (the late David) of Ross Township; proud grandmother of Sean Patrick and Emmalee Elizabeth Brammer; sister of the late Eleanor Mae Miller and Robert Toogood. Aunt Betty Jane was survived by many loyal and devoted nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, (412-364-4444). Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 AM in Riverview Presbyterian Church, 3505 Perrysville Ave. Entombment will follow in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery, Ross Township. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial gifts to her church where she had been a long time member. Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
