Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Parish, St. Basil Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish, St. Basil Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH NALITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH JANE NALITZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELIZABETH JANE NALITZ Obituary
NALITZ ELIZABETH JANE

Age 96, of Pittsburgh, PA, went to her heavenly home on June 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Stanley R. and Helen U. (Ratajewski) Nalitz. She was preceded in death by her six siblings, Stanley, Jr., Ruth, Robert, Pearl, Martin and Thomas. She is survived by 14 nieces and nephews; and numerous grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. She loved them all dearly and was loved in return by them. She was a friend to all and a godmother to most. After graduating from Schenley High School in 1941, Betty began a career in financial services with Paine-Weber that spanned 43 years. She was a parishioner of St. John Vianney where she volunteered as a bookkeeper at its Food Bank. Visitations Friday 2-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, www.pittsburghfoodbank.org.


www.BoronFuneralHome.com    

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now