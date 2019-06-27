NALITZ ELIZABETH JANE

Age 96, of Pittsburgh, PA, went to her heavenly home on June 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Stanley R. and Helen U. (Ratajewski) Nalitz. She was preceded in death by her six siblings, Stanley, Jr., Ruth, Robert, Pearl, Martin and Thomas. She is survived by 14 nieces and nephews; and numerous grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. She loved them all dearly and was loved in return by them. She was a friend to all and a godmother to most. After graduating from Schenley High School in 1941, Betty began a career in financial services with Paine-Weber that spanned 43 years. She was a parishioner of St. John Vianney where she volunteered as a bookkeeper at its Food Bank. Visitations Friday 2-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, www.pittsburghfoodbank.org.

