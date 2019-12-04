|
|
BATES ELIZABETH JEAN (FEHL)
Elizabeth Jean (Fehl) Bates, age 75, of Woodstock, GA (formerly of South Park, PA) passed away on December 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth was married to the late David Bates. She is the beloved mother of Christie Potts of Phoenix, AZ and Cherie Lynn Brackett of Woodstock, GA; grandmother of Joshua Cummings (Danielle) and Preston Brackett; great-grandmother of Grayceejo, Konnor, and Brantlee. She was stepmother to David, Scott and the late Christopher Bates. Her parents were the late Herman and Mary Fehl of South Park. Surviving are Elizabeth's sister, Judith (Fehl) Fetock (Theodore); and godmother/aunt to Jason Maranche; and also sister to Lois Hudgens and Herman (Cecile) Fehl of Hollister, CA. Services will be private. In her honor, contributions may be made to Carmel Baptist Church, 2001 Bascomb Carmel Road, Woodstock, GA 30189.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019