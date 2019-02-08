|
|
KING ELIZABETH "BETTY" JEAN
Age 85 of Wintersville, OH and formerly Clairton, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Wife of the late Raymond C. "Pappy" King; mother of Kathi (Steve) Cowser of Wintersville, OH and Randy (Kathy "Sassy") King of Elizabeth Twp.; grandmother of three; great-grandmother of two. Friends received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. Blessing Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., in the funeral home. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019