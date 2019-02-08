Home

A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
(412) 233-5700
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Port Vue, PA
ELIZABETH JEAN "BETTY" KING


ELIZABETH JEAN "BETTY" KING Obituary
KING ELIZABETH "BETTY" JEAN

Age 85 of Wintersville, OH and formerly Clairton, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019.  Wife of the late Raymond C. "Pappy" King; mother of Kathi (Steve) Cowser of Wintersville, OH and Randy (Kathy "Sassy") King of Elizabeth Twp.; grandmother of three; great-grandmother of two.  Friends received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-6 p.m.  Blessing Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., in the funeral home.  www.bekavacfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
