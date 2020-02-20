Home

Warco-Falvo Funeral Home
336 Wilson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
724-225-1500
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
in the home of Jenifer Weber and Michael Whartnaby
Elizabeth Jo "Liz" Weber of Pittsburgh, PA, born October 13th 1982 in Pittsburgh, PA died suddenly of natural causes on February 16th, 2020. Daughter of Mardi Joy and Stephen Michael Weber (deceased), she leaves behind siblings, Jenifer Weber (Michael Whartnaby, children, Simon and Lila) of Pittsburgh, Kerry Weber of Pittsburgh, and Becca Weber of Los Angeles, California. She is also survived by her Uncles, Fred Weber (Lisa) of Washington, PA, and Lawrence Weber of Pittsburgh (Ellie, cousins, Davi, and Andrew). She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Clarissa. Liz was raised in Washington, PA and graduated Trinity High School in 2002. Liz loved to sing and participated in the choir program for her four years at THS. Liz continued her education at the Median School of Massage, a passion of hers for many years. An avid reader, Liz volunteered at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh JCC of Squirrel Hill. Liz enjoyed rubber stamp and paper crafting with her mother, Mardi and loved watching movies and television shows with her friends. Liz was adventurous and independent. She enjoyed trying new restaurants in the city and if no one could join her, she had no reservations about dining alone and taking multiple buses around town. Her favorite cuisine was Indian. Liz was a shy person on first impression but those who knew her best would experience an honest, good listener who could always make them laugh. Liz was an empathetic caretaker of animals her whole life, starting with her first cat, Fluffy; and held special bonds with all the animals in her life. An undeniable hard worker, Liz aimed to make herself and her family proud every day. A memorial service will be held in the home of Jenifer Weber and Michael Whartnaby from 3 – 7 p.m., Friday February 21, 2020.  In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the animal . Arrangements are under the direction of the WARCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wilson at East Katherine Ave., Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director.  Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
