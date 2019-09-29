|
GOODWIN ELIZABETH JOAN
After a brief illness, Elizabeth died on Friday, September 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles; and her two oldest children, Lynn Borgman and James Goodwin. Betty is survived by son, Jeffrey Goodwin (Karen); grandchildren, Dylan Borgman, Chelsea Borgman, and Kristin Goodwin; son-in-law, Jim Borgman, and sister, Susanne Haight. Born in Des Moines, Iowa, the Woods family moved to Pittsburgh in 1940. She often remarked that the move ended her modeling career at age six which was highlighted by two LOOK magazine covers. The family settled in Baldwin Manor where she graduated from Baldwin High School. She married Charles while a student at Chatham College and subsequently began a family, residing in Fox Chapel and later Shadyside. In mid-life, she joined the staff of Pitt's Informal Program and directed a travel program incorporating the talents of University of Pittsburgh professors who led worldwide travels focused on art, theater, architecture, and archaeology. In 1992, she partnered with David G. Wilkins, Professor of Art & Architecture, to form their own business, Art Related Travel, Inc. Her work, both at PIP and with ART Inc. took her to a wealth of countries. She was well known for her promotional skills, writing abilities, enthusiasm, and can-do spirit. She thoroughly enjoyed her life. We welcome all friends to an informal gathering in remembrance of Betty Goodwin to be held at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church Atrium, 384 Fox Chapel Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15238 on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2 – 4 p.m. You are invited to share your warm memories and stories of Betty as we celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the Leukemia Foundation. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019