JOHNSON ELIZABETH "BETTY"

Age 94, a Moon Twp. Resident since 1955, passed away July 3, 2019, at West Hills Health. Betty was born in McKees Rocks on February, 14, 1925 to the late Mary Ann Schramm and Frank A. Babinger. She was a secretary for Travelers Insurance and worked parttime at Kmart in the 1970's and was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church. She always put the needs of her family before her own and was the gentlest of Souls never raising her voice against others. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ernest A. Johnson, in 2011; a granddaughter, Erin Danielle Schmidt, in 2004; and was the youngest of ten siblings that also preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her children, Judy Morris, Raccoon Twp., Joyce Schmidt, Moon Twp., and Jeff Johnson, Moon Twp.; three grandchildren, Natalie Morris, Ben Morris and Lindsay Schmidt; also many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Sunday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the COPELAND MOON TWP. FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Rd., where a Blessing Service will be held Monday, at 10 a.m., followed by Burial in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to will be appreciated.