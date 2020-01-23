Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
SIPPER ELIZABETH K.

Age 92 of Penn Hills (formerly of Verona) passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her home.  Wife of the late Robert "Mike" Sipper, Sr. Mother of Norman (Debi) DeLay, Edward (Cynthia) DeLay, and the late Robert Sipper.  grandmother of five and great-grandmother of nine. Sister of the late Frank, Chuck, Joe, and John Tierno, Rose Sites and Mary Carsey. She was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Verona and a cook for many years at the former Futules Restaurant in Verona and the Harmar House. Elizabeth also enjoyed traveling.  Services and interment will be private for the family.  Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
