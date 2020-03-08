KACZKOWSKI ELIZABETH

Elizabeth "Betty" Kaczkowski, 97 of Elizabeth Twp., passed away on Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 in Grandview Estates in Elizabeth Twp. Born Dec. 23, 1922 in Duquesne, she was a daughter of the late Stephen Budai and Elizabeth (Vargo) Budai Simons. A 1941 graduate of McKeesport High School, Betty was an assembler at Westinghouse during World War II, retired as a department manager at Zayre's in Olympia Shopping Center, and was a member of St. Michael's Parish in Elizabeth Twp. and the AARP Boston Chapter. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Theodore S. Kaczkowski, who passed away September 24, 2012; her son Eric Kaczkowski, who passed away in 1972; and her grandson Eric D. Kaczkowski who passed away in 2011. Betty is survived by her son, Thaddeus W. (Cheryll) Kaczkowski of Elizabeth Twp.; and her grandson, Stephen (Sadie) Kaczkowski of Wexford. Friends will be received in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Boro, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454) on Mon., Mar. 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tue., Mar. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Church with Fr. Thomas A. Wagner officiating. Procession and burial will follow to Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Twp. Memorial contributions in Betty's name should be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com