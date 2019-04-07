HAYES ELIZABETH "BETTY" KANE

Age 94, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019 after leading a vibrant life. Born in Pittsburgh, Betty is the daughter of Evelyn and John Kane. Betty graduated from Carnegie Tech and pursued a career in fashion design as a buyer for Saks Fifth Avenue. Betty married Dr. J. Dutney Hayes in 1950. She was very involved in the early growth of St. Clair Hospital as a committee member and chairwoman of the annual Harlequin Ball. Betty's legacy is her family of eight children, 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was a devoted mother, counselor, advisor, "taxi service" and loving supporter. She remains a role model for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty is survived by her children, Jay Hayes (Nancy), Tim Hayes (Joan), Libby Patcher, Rick Hayes (Wendy), Bruce Hayes (Robin), Karen White (Scott) and Chris Hayes (Elizabeth); and is predeceased by her loving husband, Dutney; her daughter Debbie; and Libby's husband, Mike. "Mom", "Nana", "Betty" will be missed by all. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire St. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Mass of Christian Burial St. Thomas More Church 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to at stjude.org.