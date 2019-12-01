Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
ELIZABETH (MCCANN) KENNY-BUNCE

ELIZABETH (MCCANN) KENNY-BUNCE Obituary
MCCANN KENNY-BUNCE ELIZABETH

Of Etna, on Friday, November 29, 2019, Bettie was the beloved wife of William (Bill) Bunce; stepmother of Carly Bunce; daughter of the late Charles and Rosemary McCann; sister of Charles McCann; sister-in-law of Barbara Garlock (Scott), Mari Hailer (Steve), Nancy Robinson (Mike), John Bunce (Geannie), Tom Bunce (Suzie); also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Bettie was a retired baker for Nabisco. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., Shaler Twp. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
