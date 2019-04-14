Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH KIMMELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH "BETTY" (BELOHLAVEK) KIMMELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELIZABETH "BETTY" (BELOHLAVEK) KIMMELL Obituary
KIMMELL ELIZABETH "BETTY" (BELOHLAVEK)

Age 96, of North Hills, on Wednesday, April 11, 2019. Wife of the late Russell Kimmell; mother of Diana (William) Traymar; beloved aunt of Carole Nesz; sister of the late Caroline Nesz, Robert Belohlavek, Delores Shively, Andrew Belohlavek, and Frank Belohlavek; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC (West View). Please offer condolences at 


www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now