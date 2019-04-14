|
|
KIMMELL ELIZABETH "BETTY" (BELOHLAVEK)
Age 96, of North Hills, on Wednesday, April 11, 2019. Wife of the late Russell Kimmell; mother of Diana (William) Traymar; beloved aunt of Carole Nesz; sister of the late Caroline Nesz, Robert Belohlavek, Delores Shively, Andrew Belohlavek, and Frank Belohlavek; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC (West View). Please offer condolences at
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019