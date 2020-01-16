|
KINCAID ELIZABETH "BETTY" (KING)
Formerly of Greenfield, passed after a long illness on Monday, January 13 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Kincaid; parents, Bart and Ethel King; and siblings, James and Richard King and Janet Pavlot. Survived by her loving brothers and sisters, Patricia (the late William) Barker, William (the late Joan) King, Bart (Sue) King, John (Bettijean) King, Mary Ann (Rege) Kearns, Peter (Carol) King and Gerard (Ann) King. Sister -in-law of Elaine King, John Pavlot, Carol Ann Kincaid and Peggy Ball. Betty is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Betty worked for Bell Telephone Company for 30 years. After retirement, she became a member of AARP 2611. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Closing prayers in the Funeral Home on Friday at 9:30 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020