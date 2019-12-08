|
|
BROWN ELIZABETH L.
Sadly on December 3rd, Elizabeth "Betty" L. Brown, 72, passed away after a long struggle with vascular dementia. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, William L. Brown, Jr. and parents, William and Jean Reindle. She is survived by her sister, Carol Young (husband David Huffman) and in-laws, James and Joyce Brown. Special aunt to three nieces Katherine, Christine and Kimberly and nephew, Steven. There will be No Visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Irenaeus Church, Oakmont, on Thursday, December 12, at 10 a.m. Final prayers and interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Penn Hills. Arrangements entrusted to TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, Penn Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019