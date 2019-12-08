Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Irenaeus Church
Oakmont, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Penn Hills, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH L. BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH L. BROWN Obituary
BROWN ELIZABETH L.

Sadly on December 3rd, Elizabeth "Betty" L. Brown, 72, passed away after a long struggle with vascular dementia. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, William L. Brown, Jr. and parents, William and Jean Reindle. She is survived by her sister, Carol Young (husband David Huffman) and in-laws, James and Joyce Brown. Special aunt to three nieces Katherine, Christine and Kimberly and nephew, Steven. There will be No Visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Irenaeus Church, Oakmont, on Thursday, December 12, at 10 a.m. Final prayers and interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Penn Hills. Arrangements entrusted to TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, Penn Hills.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -