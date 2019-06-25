Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
ELIZABETH L. (GLASSBURNER) GOCSO

ELIZABETH L. (GLASSBURNER) GOCSO Obituary
GOCSO ELIZABETH L. (GLASSBURNER)

Age 93, of West View, died peacefully at home on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Daughter of the late Rodney M. and Helen (Beitel) Glassburner; beloved wife of the late John A. Gocso; mother of Thomas A. Gocso; also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. Betty Lou was a 1944 graduate of West View High School. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Sharing Pearls Ministry, C/O Pastor Abraham, P.O. Box 97939, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 25, 2019
