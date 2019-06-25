|
GOCSO ELIZABETH L. (GLASSBURNER)
Age 93, of West View, died peacefully at home on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Daughter of the late Rodney M. and Helen (Beitel) Glassburner; beloved wife of the late John A. Gocso; mother of Thomas A. Gocso; also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. Betty Lou was a 1944 graduate of West View High School. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Sharing Pearls Ministry, C/O Pastor Abraham, P.O. Box 97939, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 25, 2019