HOWARD ELIZABETH "BETTY" L.
Age 89, of Ross Twp., on Monday, October 21, 2019. Dear mother of Corey (Anna) Howard and Kim (Paul) Skertich; proud grandmother of Elena (Aaron) Sukenik, Joseph Howard, Jerimiah and Richard Skertich; great-grandmother of Layla Skertich and Laurel Sukenik. Family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave., Pgh., PA 15229, where a service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Betty was a long time employee of US Steel and a very active member of Saint Michael & All Angels Lutheran Church most her life. She also served as an advisor and teacher for Junior Achievement for many years. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019