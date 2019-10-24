Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
ELIZABETH L. "BETTY" HOWARD

ELIZABETH L. "BETTY" HOWARD Obituary
HOWARD ELIZABETH "BETTY" L.

Age 89, of Ross Twp., on Monday, October 21, 2019. Dear mother of Corey (Anna) Howard and Kim (Paul) Skertich; proud grandmother of Elena (Aaron) Sukenik, Joseph Howard, Jerimiah and Richard Skertich; great-grandmother of Layla Skertich and Laurel Sukenik. Family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave., Pgh., PA 15229, where a service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Betty was a long time employee of US Steel and a very active member of Saint Michael & All Angels Lutheran Church most her life. She also served as an advisor and teacher for Junior Achievement for many years. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
