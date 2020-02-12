|
SCHOLL ELIZABETH L.
Elizabeth L. Scholl, 81, Washington Twp. died Feb. 11, 2020. Born Aug. 13, 1938 to the late Edward and Clementine Makowski Schuetz. Wife of Louis F. Scholl; mother of Bonnie (Ricky) Linsenbigler, Lower Burrell, Tammy Scholl, North Hills, Sherry Scholl, Austin, TX., sister of Cynthia (David) Allenbaugh, North Hills. Visitation Fri. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. Parting Prayers Sat. 9:30 a.m. funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell. Donations may be made to Shriners or local . www.RusiewiczFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020