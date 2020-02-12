Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church
Lower Burrell, PA
ELIZABETH L. SCHOLL

ELIZABETH L. SCHOLL Obituary
SCHOLL ELIZABETH L.

Elizabeth L. Scholl, 81, Washington Twp. died Feb. 11, 2020. Born Aug. 13, 1938 to the late Edward and Clementine Makowski Schuetz. Wife of Louis F. Scholl; mother of Bonnie (Ricky) Linsenbigler, Lower Burrell, Tammy Scholl, North Hills, Sherry Scholl, Austin, TX., sister of Cynthia (David) Allenbaugh, North Hills. Visitation Fri. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. Parting Prayers Sat. 9:30 a.m. funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell. Donations may be made to Shriners or local . www.RusiewiczFH.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
