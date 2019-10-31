|
|
SCHULTZ ELIZABETH L. "BETTY" (FRANK)
A longtime resident of Bethel Park, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, age 89, wife of the late Thomas; beloved mother of Karen Lewis (Howell), Thomas (Katherine), Mary Beth McCracken, Joseph, William (Marilyn) and the late Rosanne Richardson; sister of Patricia Bence and the late Ruth Youngeman, Marlene Ragan, Jack Frank and Donna Pruchnitzky; also 14 grandchildren;12 great-grandchilden; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Betty was a past member of the St. Valentine Christian Mothers. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Valentine Church. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019