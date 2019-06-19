Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church
255 Washington Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Jefferson Memorial Park
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH SNYDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH L. (KRANYS) SNYDER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELIZABETH L. (KRANYS) SNYDER Obituary
SNYDER ELIZABETH L. (KRANYS)

Age 79, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late James R. Snyder; loving mother of David (Susie) Snyder, Beth (Michael) Durbin, and Pamela J. Snyder; cherished grandmother of Zoe, Jackson, and Benjamin Snyder, Brianna, and Megan Olson, (the late Reghan Kirton), Adam, Nicole (and her boyfriend, Nate), Ashley, Taylor, and Madison Auen; beloved sister of Rudy Kranys, Jr.; loving aunt of Kelly Liang, Kim Cobb, Molly Kranys, and Megan Ewing; also loved by countless four-legged friends. Betty Lou was a legal secretary for 42 years with Reed, Smith, Shaw, and McClay. To many, her Christmas cookies were as important to the holiday as Santa himself. Betty Lou was Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m, Eastern Star Service, 8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Mt. Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 255 Washington Rd., Pgh., PA 15216 with Pastor Linda Pokrajac officiating. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now