SNYDER ELIZABETH L. (KRANYS)

Age 79, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 55 years to the late James R. Snyder; loving mother of David (Susie) Snyder, Beth (Michael) Durbin, and Pamela J. Snyder; cherished grandmother of Zoe, Jackson, and Benjamin Snyder, Brianna, and Megan Olson, (the late Reghan Kirton), Adam, Nicole (and her boyfriend, Nate), Ashley, Taylor, and Madison Auen; beloved sister of Rudy Kranys, Jr.; loving aunt of Kelly Liang, Kim Cobb, Molly Kranys, and Megan Ewing; also loved by countless four-legged friends. Betty Lou was a legal secretary for 42 years with Reed, Smith, Shaw, and McClay. To many, her Christmas cookies were as important to the holiday as Santa himself. Betty Lou was Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m, Eastern Star Service, 8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Mt. Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 255 Washington Rd., Pgh., PA 15216 with Pastor Linda Pokrajac officiating. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. www.slaterfuneral.com