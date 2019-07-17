LACHMAN ELIZABETH "BETTY"

Age 74, of Bethel Park, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Ron Lachman for 44 years; loving mother of Ronald (Keri) Lachman; caring sister of Elsie Milcic, Eleanor Colluccio, Irene (Dave) Mooney, Verna (Dewey) Dumontier, Mildred Simmen, Lorraine Zilka, Dave (Shirl) Zilka, the late Rudy, Carl and Earnest Zilka. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Betty was also preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Elizabeth Zilka. Elizabeth was loved by all. She made friends with everyone she met. You could talk to her about anything. If someone needed help she was the first one there. She most enjoyed spending time at her camp in Brockway, PA. She was best known for her baking and cooking. Everyone will always remember the cakes she made for them on their birthday, graduation or wedding day. Aunt "Betta" loved her family. She knew and loved everyone of her godchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. When we get to heaven, she will be the first one to meet us. She will stay up until she brings us all safely home. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-CONNELL. Friends and Family are welcome at 5120 W. Library Ave., Bethel Park, 412-835-7940 on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at noon St. Valentine Church, Bethel Park. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.