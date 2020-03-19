LANGAN "BETTY" ELIZABETH (ERWIN)

Of McKeesport, 90, died on March 16, 2020. The daughter of Shelby Erwin and Beatrice Cohoon Erwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Langan, brother, Frank Erwin and sister-in-law, Margret Erwin of Dallas, TX, brother and sister-in-law Thomas Langan and Lois Langan of McKeesport, brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Mary Berquist of Detroit, MI. She is survived by sons, Jim (Mikel Lynn) of Johnstown and Patrick Langan of McKeesport, nephews, Dave Erwin and Mark Erwin of Austin, TX, Jeff (Terry) Erwin of Fort Worth, TX and their children, Erin Erwin of Chicago, Curtis Erwin of Denver, CO, Thomas (Stephanie) Erwin of Dallas and their children, Gabriel and Samantha, Cindy (Ian) Larsen of Dallas, TX, Bob (Maureen) Berquist of Mulberry, FL, Carl (Bobbie) Berquist of Vienna, VA, Nora (Matty) Moroun of Gross Point Shores, Donald (Kathy) Berquist of Troy, MI, Jimmy (Cathy) Berquist of Gross Pointe Farms, MI and many nieces and nephews. She graduated 4th in her class of 735 people from McKeesport High School and received her teaching degree from Indiana State Teachers college (now IUP) going on to receive a master's degree in education from Penn State. She taught first, second, and fourth grade at Mifflin School in Pittsburgh for 13 years then retired to raise two children. She worked as a lifeguard at the McKeesport YMCA where she rescued a man by using CPR and received a Christmas card from him for the rest of his life. Never one to stay still she took a course in computers when PCs first became popular and turned it into a second career. She taught for 15 years at CCAC South Campus, working in the computer lab and educating students in Intro to Computers. She further developed a Page Maker course writing the curriculum and a book for the course. She enjoyed teaching, flea markets, estate sales, collecting Depression glass and Ethan Allen Furniture, mystery books, and Downton Abbey. Friends will be received in the HUNTER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1600 Coursin Street, McKeesport, PA 15132 on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Ray J. Beard officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Carnegie Library of McKeesport.