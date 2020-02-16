|
MASSELL ELIZABETH LOUISE (MARNER)
After a brief illness, Elizabeth Louise (Marner) Massell, "Betty Lou," died at age 92, on January 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 23, 1927 in Pittsburgh, PA to James Michael and Mary Florence Slater Marner. Betty Lou attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and was a 1945 graduate of Sacred Heart High School. After working for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Pittsburgh, Betty Lou decided to transfer to the CDC in Atlanta, GA in 1953. She met and subsequently married her husband, Lee Irvin Massell, a civil and structural engineer on February 11, 1954. The young couple designed and built a beautiful home in Chastain Park, where they lived until 1999. Betty Lou loved her years living in Atlanta. For many years, she worked as a bookkeeper for Joe May Valet, volunteered in the Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital Emergency Room, and was a dedicated parishioner at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. As a huge fan of Julia Child, Betty Lou devoted her time to become a fabulous self-taught cook, wowing friends and family with her culinary talents. Utilizing these skills, the couple's many friends were treated to numerous dinner parties and the ladies were hosted for luncheons and canasta gatherings, which Betty Lou loved. Desiring to live closer to family, Betty Lou and Lee moved first to Northern Virginia and then, in 2001, to St Barnabas in Gibsonia, where they made many new friends. Betty Lou and Lee enjoyed 54 years of marriage before his passing on October 28, 2008. Besides her husband, Betty Lou was predeceased by her parents, a brother, James E. Marner and his wife, Agnes, a sister, Patricia Marner Eyman and her husband, Charles, brother-in-law, Lee Donaldson and nephews, James Eyman and John Eyman. She leaves behind a sister, Katherine Marner Donaldson of Allison Park, and her loving nieces and nephews: Roger Massell (Andrea), Douglas Massell, Diane Massell (Scott Campbell), Kim Dingess (John), Lee Donaldson (Cheri), Stuart Donaldson (Karen), Kati Hattwick (Gary), Karen Marner, Betty Lou Marner, Theresa Little (Robert), Jamie Marner, Trisha Murphy (Michael) along with several great and great-great-nieces and nephews, as well as her special friend, Most Reverend David A. Zubik. Betty Lou was renowned for spreading love wherever she went and will be missed by a legion of friends. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Bishop David A. Zubik on Monday, February 17 2020, at 12 noon, at St. Richard Roman Catholic Church, 3841 Dickey Road, Gibsonia, immediately followed by burial at Holy Savior Cemetery, 4629 Bakerstown Road, Gibsonia. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Betty Lou to the Center for the Visually Impaired, 739 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308, or to a .