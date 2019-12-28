|
|
TOPERZER ELIZABETH L.V.
Age 83, of Penn Hills, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved wife for 47 years of Curtis C. Toperzer; loving mother of Sharon (Greg) Bittinger, Diana (Grover) Strickler, and Paul (fiancée Sheina Hooks) Toperzer. She was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters. Elizabeth served on the Western Pennsylvania Safety Council for 15 years as secretary and an instructor. She was an elder, deacon, and clerk at Verona Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, Las Vegas, and traveling. Pymatuning Lake was one of her favorite places to enjoy during the summer. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Funeral Service Monday, December 30, 2019, 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019