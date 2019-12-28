Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH TOPERZER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH L.V. TOPERZER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH L.V. TOPERZER Obituary
TOPERZER ELIZABETH L.V.

Age 83, of Penn Hills, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved wife for 47 years of Curtis C. Toperzer; loving mother of Sharon (Greg) Bittinger, Diana (Grover) Strickler, and Paul (fiancée Sheina Hooks) Toperzer. She was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters. Elizabeth served on the Western Pennsylvania Safety Council for 15 years as secretary and an instructor. She was an elder, deacon, and clerk at Verona Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, Las Vegas, and traveling. Pymatuning Lake was one of her favorite places to enjoy during the summer. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Funeral Service Monday, December 30, 2019, 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -