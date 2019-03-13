GROSS ELIZABETH LYNN

Elizabeth "Betty" Lynn Gross, age 94, of McCandless Township, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born December 3, 1924 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late James and Caroline (Coney) Lynn and wife of the late Norman J. Gross, who passed away 1997. She is survived by her daughter, Caroline J. Schreffler, of Butler; two sons, John N. (Patty) Gross and James L. (Rhonda) Gross, both of Wexford; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her brother, James Lynn, Jr. of Hampton Township and several nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Wright and her husband, Russel, and her sister in law, Carole Lynn. Betty's family will welcome friends from 10:00 a.m. till 12:00 Noon on Friday, March 15, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, March 15, at the King Funeral Home with Pastor Keith A. Dunn officiating. She will be laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial Gardens in Cheswick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at

